Sports World Reacts To Steph Curry's All-Time Starting 5

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Steph Curry has officially unveiled his all-time starting five.

Curry, who's one of the best shooters in NBA history, had Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki, Magic Johnson, and himself in his all-time starting five. He gave that all-time starting five with the stipulation that he had to include himself.

Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the sports community.

"You would think the greatest shooter of all time would want more shooting on his all-time 5," one fan tweeted.

"Not far off from mine if I think about it. If I’m greedy I take LeBron over Shaq for the crazy offensive potential," another tweet read.

This is a pretty good list, though it would be interesting to see what other player he'd put in there in place of him.

What do you think of this lineup? Did Curry get it right?