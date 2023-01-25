Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement
For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time.
During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage for what he's done for me," he responded.
Fans aren't lining up to listen to the potential debate.
"I would rather listen to the shrieks of the coyotes mating in the woods behind my yard than these two hacks..." one fan joked.
"Not enough money in the world to make me watch this," another fan said.
"Make it a retirement match and you have my interest," joked a third.
As for who would win the debate, Smith is feeling pretty confident in his abilities.
"That's what I tell him, 'You'll never beat me in a debate.' But still, in all, it would be fun, one final day, one final show, but that's all. Other than that, I'm good," he said.
Would you watch a debate between the two?