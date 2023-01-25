Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage for what he's done for me," he responded.

Fans aren't lining up to listen to the potential debate.

"I would rather listen to the shrieks of the coyotes mating in the woods behind my yard than these two hacks..." one fan joked.

"Not enough money in the world to make me watch this," another fan said.

"Make it a retirement match and you have my interest," joked a third.

As for who would win the debate, Smith is feeling pretty confident in his abilities.

"That's what I tell him, 'You'll never beat me in a debate.' But still, in all, it would be fun, one final day, one final show, but that's all. Other than that, I'm good," he said.

Would you watch a debate between the two?