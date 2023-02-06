Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic.

At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams took issue with how Stephen A. was covering the issue. Williams said he found it "interesting" how Stephen A. was treating Kyrie as opposed to other players. That seemingly set Stephen A. off.

Stephen A. Smith admonished Williams for constantly calling things "interesting" rather than making his own points. The two went back-and-forth for about two minutes before deciding to move on.

Fans on Twitter absolutely loved the fireworks with many praising both of them for cutting each other down to size. A few others believe that Kyrie himself might be enjoying how angry he makes everyone else:

It usually doesn't take much for Stephen A. Smith to go off on a topic he's passionate about. So heaven help anyone who the ESPN broadcaster perceives as personally slighting him.

Off-camera, Stephen A. and Jay Williams are probably good friends. They just got under each others' skins this morning.

It's only a matter of time before they start bothering each other for some spice once again.