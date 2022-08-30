Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Political News

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Just over a week ago, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of running for president of the United States.

"If enough people came to me and said 'Stephen A., you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,' I would strongly, strongly consider running," he said at the time.

Well, he's not backing down. In a recent appearance on First Take, Smith doubled down

"If the American people wanted me to run for the Presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it," he said. "And dammit I mean it."

Obviously, his comments caused quite the stir on social media. Some think it would be interesting to see Smith in the debates leading up to the election.

"Imagine the debates leading up to the election," one fan said.

Most fans, though, want no part of a country run by Stephen A. Smith.

"I would like to leave this country now," another fan said.

Should he run?