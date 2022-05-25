Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws.

His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.

"When are we going to do something?" he asked. "I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired. Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough."

It didn't take long for his comments to start going viral. Most of those on social media are applauding Kerr for his message.

"Steve Kerr's father was murdered by a gunman 38 years ago in Beirut. If only more people--particularly those 50 Senators he is referring to--were as outraged tonight as he is," college basketball analyst Seth Davis said.

"this is what humane leadership sounds like. just one of many reasons I love the Warriors," one fan said.

"Everyone should watch this," another fan said.

Kerr's message is leaving a lasting impact tonight.