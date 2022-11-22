Sports World Reacts To Stunning World Cup Upset Tuesday

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Saudi Arabian fans celebrate after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images) Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Early Tuesday morning, while most of the United States was still asleep, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history was unfolding.

Argentina, a favorite to win the World Cup this year, lost its opener in stunning fashion. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half - which was dominated by Argentina.

Heading into the second half with a 1-0 lead, Saudi Arabia scored twice within five minutes to shock the World Cup favorite. Saudi Arabia's defense held over the final 40 minutes to give the nation a 2-1 win.

Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak came to an end and fans were stunned by the result.

Most fans think it's time head coach Herve Renard received some acclaim for what he's been able to do.

"Give Herve Renard his flowers. 2012: Won AFCON with Zambia 2015: Won AFCON with Côte d’Ivoire 2018: Qualified Morocco to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 2022: Stuns Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener with Saudi Arabia," one fan pointed out.

Next up for Messi and Argentina is a battle against Mexico.