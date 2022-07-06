Sports World Reacts To Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi Cover

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 31: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury during game three of the WNBA Western Conference Finals against the Seattle Storm at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Storm 86-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For the past two decades, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have dominated women's basketball. On Sept. 9, they'll be recognized for their achievements on the hardwood.

It was announced on Wednesday that Bird and Taurasi will grace the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game.

This is the second year in a row that a WNBA athlete will be featured on one of the 2K covers. Last year, Candace Parker was the WNBA cover athlete.

Most of the responses to this news regarding Bird and Taurasi are positive.

"This is so fire," one fan tweeted.

"For the culture I will be purchasing this specific copy," another fan wrote.

When asked about this honor, Bird said it's "really, really cool personally."

Taurasi, meanwhile, discussed the recent growth in popularity for women's basketball.

"You know you have all these little girls playing basketball, and they can actually start gaming now with, you know, hopefully, two of their favorite players on the cover," Taurasi said, via ESPN. "It just shows you how far gaming and women's basketball has come."