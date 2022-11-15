Sports World Reacts To Sunisa Lee's Gymnastics Decision

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

2023 will be the last dance for Sunisa Lee as an Auburn Tiger.

In a post shared to her social media accounts, the reigning Olympic all-around champion and sophomore gymnast announced that she will be turning her focus to Paris 2024 at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Today I am sharing a decision that has weighed on me for a really long time. As an athlete that has competed at the highest level, on the world's biggest stage, I've been fortunate enough to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck. But I don't want it to just be once in a lifetime.

The sports world reacted to Lee's huge decision on Tuesday.

"This year will mark Olympian Suni Lee's last at Auburn," reported Sportico's Emily Caron. "She'll return to elite gymnastics after the season to gear up for the Paris games. Lee was one of the first athletes to simultaneously be able to capitalize on her Olympic success + pursue college athletics thanks to NIL."

"Oh, we good," a Tigers fan said. "Another year with an Olympic gold medalist? We’ll take it."

"You keep shining Sunisa," Gia Vang tweeted.

"Go be great, Suni. Thank you for gracing Auburn with your presence and competition," an Auburn writer replied. "Neville Arena will be rocking this season, more than ever before."

On her goals for 2023, Lee says: "I want to be the best teammate I can be and continue the amazing legacy we were able to build last season."

Auburn enters the season as one of the favorites to land the NCAA team title.