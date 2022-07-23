Sports World Reacts To Sydney Sweeney's Performance

BOSTON, MA - JULY 22: Sydney Sweeney throws a ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

On Friday night, actress Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sweeney took the hill donning a Boston jersey. The "Euphoria" star delivered what may have been the best pitch of the night from someone in a Red Sox jersey.

The Red Sox went on to lose the game by a final score of 28-5. No, that's not a misprint, Boston actually gave up 28 runs during a nine-inning game - 25 of which came in the first five innings.

Despite that, fans were still glad to see Sydney Sweeney's first pitch.

Some fans think she might be up for a contract with the Red Sox after being their best pitcher of the night.

"She was definitely Boston's best pitcher on the night," one fan joked.

"The only Sox pitcher not to give up a run last night," another fan said.

Other fans don't want her back and think she's cursed the team. "This is worse than the the Babe Ruth curse," a fan said.

We're not sure Sweeney will be welcomed back any time soon.