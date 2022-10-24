Sports World Reacts To Ted Cruz, Yankees Game News

UNITED STATES - MAY 4: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters as he arrives for the Senate Republicans lunch in the Capitol on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Bill Clark/Getty Images

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas made the trip to Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the ALCS between the Yankees and the Houston Astros. It wasn't a warm greeting to say the least.

Whether Senator Cruz went to the game specifically or as a side trip while in New York to appear on The View, he acquired top-shelf seats to watch as the Texas-based Astros knocked off the Yankees to reach the World Series for the second year in a row. As he was leaving, New York fans let him have it.

The controversial senator was booed, shown the finger and heckled repeatedly as he made his way to and from his seat. Photos and videos from the game (some NSFW) have circulated online.

Many are dubbing the treatment Cruz received as "a New York welcome," and attributed some of the hate to his work on anti-MLB legislation:

Since taking over as U.S. Senator in 2013, Ted Cruz has been the subject of numerous controversies, hypocrisies and scandals. He was a major voice in the 2013 U.S. government shutdown and defunding the Affordable Care Act.

New York and New Jersey residents might recall his staunch opposition to a federal aid package to their states in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2013. But in 2015 and 2017, Cruz supported federal aid to the state of Texas in the wake of severe flooding and hurricanes in his own backyard.

Cruz was also one of the leading Senate figures in attempting to decertify the 2020 U.S. Presidential election results. He has received numerous calls to resign within the state of Texas for giving credence to the idea that the 2020 election was "stolen."

Suffice it to say, Cruz probably isn't too popular in New York City.