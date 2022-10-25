Sports World Reacts To Terrifying Brittney Griner News

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Brittney Griner's appeal for her nine-year prison sentence was heard in a Russian court. After it was heard, it was rejected, though ESPN's T.J. Quinn said this was expected.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony and it's unknown when Russia and the United States will strike a deal to get her out.

"The Brittney Griner situation is a complete nightmare. With a denied appeal, she'll be moved to a Russian penal colonial and the possibility of her getting out anytime soon is bleak. Imagine. If you can't feel some kind of empathy for her or her family, I just — my heart hurts," WNBA reporter Lyndsey D'Arcangelo tweeted.

Sports fans are also really worried about Griner potentially not coming home anytime soon.

Griner has been in custody since February after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

Hopefully, the two countries will be able to negotiate a deal for her release soon.