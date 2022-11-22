Sports World Reacts To Terrifying Brittney Griner Update

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Last week, it was announced that Brittney Griner was transferred to IK-2 in Yavas. The conditions inmates face inside this particular penal colony are apparently very brutal.

Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in a Russian penal colony. She revealed in a recent interview what Griner could expect while being detained.

Tolokonnikova said inmates have to work for 16 hours per day. If they don't fulfill their job, they could face beatings and torture from those running the penal colony.

Additionally, Tolokonnikova revealed that medical care pretty much doesn't exist in Russian penal colonies - especially the one that Griner was transferred to.

As you'd expect, the sports world is concerned for Griner's well-being.

"This is insane," one person said. "Please bring her home."

"This has nothing to do with a vape pen," another person replied. "She is fully a political prisoner. And at this point, I don't know if a simple prisoner swap will be enough to bring her home. This is all so s---y. I hope she can make it out of this alive."

"This is difficult to hear," a third person wrote. "I can’t imagine existing in those conditions especially when you don’t speak the language. Not speaking the language will only leave her isolated."

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession.

At this point, Griner will need to be involved in a prisoner swap in order for her to return to the United States anytime soon.