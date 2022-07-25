Sports World Reacts To Terrifying Chess Robot News

A chess robot made the mistake of injuring a young kid during a chess tournament a few days ago.

The robot was playing this kid at the Moscow Chess Open when it accidentally broke the kid's finger.

Here's the video:

Apparently, it was due to the kid taking his turn too quickly, which confused the robot.

Sports fans around the globe are a little freaked out over this happening.

The boy was able to continue to compete in the tournament, despite breaking his finger. He had a cast on his finger and volunteers even helped him record his moves.

"We will coordinate to understand what happened and try to help the family in any way we can. And the robot's operators, apparently, will have to think about strengthening protection so that such a situation does not happen again," Sergey Lazarev said via CNN.

The Moscow Chess Open finished on Jul. 21 after it started on Jul. 13.