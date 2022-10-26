Sports World Reacts To The Aaron Boone Decision News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls David Robertson #30 in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the fallout of the New York Yankees' disastrous ALCS run, New York media and New Yorkers in general have made repeated calls for the team to axe manager Aaron Boone. They won't get their wish.

On Wednesday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear that he has no plans to fire Boone. He said he believes that Boone is a good manager and doesn't foresee making a change.

“I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said, via the Associated Press. "I don’t see a change there.”

That's not exactly welcome news among Yankees fans - especially those who have criticized Steinbrenner in the past. Some are saying that this decision is a sign that Steinbrenner has lost his way as owner and no longer cares about bringing another world title to the Yankees:

In five seasons as manager of the Yankees, Aaron Boone has won over 60-percent of his games and never missed the playoffs. He's led the Yankees to two division titles and on two runs to the ALCS.

But the standard for excellent in New York is significantly higher than that. Boone's two predecessors, Joe Torre and Joe Girardi, both delivered a World Series title within two years of taking over.

Boone is one of only two coaches in Yankees history to coach over 700 regular season games without delivering a title. The only other one to last that long without winning a title is Clark Griffith - who coached the Yankees when they were known as the New York Highlanders over 110 years ago.

Aaron Boone might be safe in Hal Steinbrenner's eyes, but he's rapidly losing the support of the fanbase.