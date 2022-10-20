Sports World Reacts To The Adam Sandler Movie News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Adam Sandler is seen filming scenes on the set of Netflix feature film "Hustle" on September 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Adam Sandler already made the sports world happy this year by starring in Netflix's "Hustle." Judging by the latest report from Deadline, it sounds like he has at least one more sports move left in him.

Sandler is expected to star in a film produced by Netflix and the Safdie Brothers. It will be set in the world of high-end sports card collecting.

The Safdie brothers directed an excellent film with Sandler as the lead actor called "Uncut Gems." It came out in 2019 and received critical acclaim.

Though this move isn't going to be released anytime soon, sports fans are very intrigued by this idea of Sandler working with the Safdie brothers again.

"There’s certainly enough drama and shady characters in high-end cardboard to make an Uncut Gems type of film about the sports card industry," one person said. "Not sure if this is the best of news for some of the big players, though. Depends on how good the research is."

"This is gonna be interesting to say the least," a second fan tweeted.

"All evidence would suggest that this movie will rule," a third fan wrote.

Additional details about this movie should surface over the next few months.

Are you excited about this movie?