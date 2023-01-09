Sports World Reacts To The Alex Morgan Dancing Video

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is trending on social media for her latest TikTok video.

Morgan, one of the best soccer players in the world, is going viral for her dancing routine.

"You know I’m bringing the WHOLE fam🤪," she wrote on social media.

The video is going viral.

You have to love it.

"The mariachi band in the back😂," one fan wrote.

"Gurlll i love u thx for being my role model 💓" one fan added.

"Awesome 👊💪" one fan added on social media on Sunday.

"yes.....we are team Alex ....🥰 God bless you more Queen and your family too 😍," one fan wrote.

"You’re definitely invited. All 20 of you!" one fan wrote on social media.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: United States forward Alex Morgan (13) rests during the Nigeria versus United States Womens National Team (USWNT USA) game on September 06, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're guessing most parties would take all of those people if it meant Morgan would be coming, too.