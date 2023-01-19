Sports World Reacts To The Aroldis Chapman Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Aroldis Chapman has found a new home.

According to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Chapman has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

This will be the first time that Chapman is with a new team since 2017 when he signed with the New York Yankees. He had been with the Yankees for the previous six seasons before this report came out.

Chapman finished this season with a 4-4 record and a 4.46 ERA. He also had nine saves and 43 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Naturally, the sports community had a lot of different reactions to this news.

