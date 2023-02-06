Sports World Reacts To The Bethany Hamilton Announcement

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 10: Bethany Hamilton of Hawaii surfing in Round 2 of the 2020 Sydney Surf Pro at Manly Beach on 10 March 2020 in Sydney, Australia today. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images) Matt Dunbar/Getty Images

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton announced this weekend that she will not be competing in events that allow transgender athletes to participate.

The World Surf League passed a new rule allowing transgender females to participate in the women's division. According to the WSL, they are following Olympic rules.

Hamilton believes it's unfair.

“This concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15-plus years,” Hamilton said.

“I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

Hamilton, who was attacked by a shark when she was young but continued to pursue a surfing career, is getting praised and criticized for her decision.

"I support you Bethany," an Olympic skier wrote. "Thanks for speaking up for all women and girls out there. Those are all interesting questions to navigate this difficult topic and let's hope we can keep fighting for the future of womens sports."

"THANK YOU for using your platform to share this. I can't express how inspiring this is," one fan added.

"Speak your truth! Thank you for being brave enough to stand up for what you believe," another surfer wrote. "Don’t listen to people who hurl the word transphobic at anyone who’s beliefs don’t align perfectly with theirs. These are complicated problems with no clear solution. Regardless, there many people who love and support the trans community who agree with you on these issues."

Where do you stand?