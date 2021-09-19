Sports World Reacts To The Big Manny Pacquiao News

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao announced some pretty massive news on Sunday evening.

Pacquiao, who fought Yordenis Ugás earlier this summer, has another big pursuit on his hands . However, this one will be taking place outside of the boxing ring.

The 42-year-old boxing legend announced that he will be running for president of the Philippines.

“I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Pacquiao first started to show an interest in politics back in 2007, when he ran for a seat in the Philippine House of Representatives. He’s served in the political world for more than a decade, both in the House and the Senate.

Now, he’s pursuing the biggest political job there is in his native country.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Pacquiao’s boxing career, but it sure looked like he was done following his last fight.

Now, with a presidential campaign on tap, it’s tough to see him stepping inside of the ring again, at least as a professional.

Pacquiao will finish his career with 68 wins, 8 losses and two draws.