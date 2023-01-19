Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw it down with Bill Walton" broadcast series.

Walton revealed what fans should expect from this series.

“We’ve got the NBA intergalactic platform,” Walton told The Post. “We’ve got the world’s greatest basketball players. We’ve got the business. We’ve got the entertainment. We’ve got the sports world. We’ve got the celebration of life and health and all good things here. We have fantastic guests. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. We are set for blastoff and the volcanic eruption on Monday night Jan. 23. Seven o’clock Pacific time, be there. Miss this at your own peril. You’ve been suitably warned. I’m fired up."

It sounds like basketball fans are eager to see how this will turn out.

"Best news I've heard in 2023," one fan said.

"OH MY GOD YES," another fan replied to the news.



"Can't wait for Bill Walton to rant about the history of the wall of sound and the evolution of Dark Star on NBA League Pass," one person tweeted.

Walton's first game will feature the Spurs and Trail Blazers. Julius Erving and Nike co-founder Phil Knight will be his first guests.

This "intergalactic" broadcast won't affect Walton's ability to cover Pac-12 basketball games for ESPN.