Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 11: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton (L) and sportscaster Dave Pasch pose before broadcasting the championship game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arizona won 83-80. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024.

"UCLA has been as great and as important a part of my life as anything, ever," Walton wrote. "I don’t believe that joining the Big 10 is in the best interest of UCLA, its students, its athletes, its alumni, its fans, the rest of the UC system, the State of California, or the world at large."

Walton, a three-time National Player of the Year who won two championships for the Bruins, called the realignment "all about football, and money." He cited potential harm caused by increased travel and costs and the negative effect on the University of California, Berkeley.

Some fans agree with Walton's arguments for keeping UCLA in the Pac-12.

Walton said he privately expressed his concerns with UC’s Board of Regents and called it his "hope and dream" that the proposed change doesn't take place.

But as Walton said, it's about football and money. Those two things tend to win out over most other factors.