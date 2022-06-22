Sports World Reacts To The Brittney Griner All-Star News

On Wednesday, the WNBA had important news to share regarding this year's All-Star Game. Brittney Griner, who has earned All-Star honors seven times during her career, has been named an honorary starter.

“During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.”

Griner remains in Russia because of an incident that took place in February. She was arrested for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

While fans appreciate the WNBA's latest gesture, their main priority is to find out what actions will be taken to help Griner return home.

More than three dozen civil rights, women's rights and advocacy groups sent a letter to the White House this week urging President Joe Biden to cut a deal for Griner's release.

At this time, there's no indication as to when Griner will return to the United States.