Sports World Reacts To The Brittney Griner Appeal News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal hearing was held on Tuesday. A three-judge panel ultimately rejected her bid to have her nine-year sentence reduced or overturned.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner's appeal was expected to be rejected this entire time.

Griner was initially sentenced to nine years in a penal colony. That being said, she has spent the past few months in a "safer" Moscow jail.

The sports world is understandably frustrated with the outcome of Griner's appeal hearing.

"While expected, it’s still devastating and much more so for Brittney and her family," one person said. "Praying now that negotiations ramp up and BG is freed and returns home soon. My heart hurts."

"Still tragic," another person commented. "Bring her home soon."

Griner could still return to the United States. That would require a prisoner swap with Russia though.

Quinn believes negotiations between Russia and the United States could ramp up once the midterm elections are over.

Last week, Griner issued a statement on her birthday.

"Thank you everyone fighting so hard to get me home," Griner said. "All the support and love are definitely helping me."