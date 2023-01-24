Sports World Reacts To The Bronny James Announcement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James got a distinct honor on Tuesday.

Bronny, who's the eldest son of LeBron James, made the McDonald’s All-American Game. The game is an all-star game that's played each year by American and Canadian high school basketball players.

It consists of the top players in both countries and each team plays an exhibition game after the high school season comes to an end.

James is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 recruiting class so it makes sense that he was selected for this game. The sports world is also happy that he got on the team.

"Bronny James has made the McDonald’s All-American Game. And IMO, he’s earned it," Jeff Goodman tweeted.

James is currently a four-star recruit and the eighth-best combo guard in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He has yet to commit to a school since he's expected to join the NBA G League.

The 2023 Mcdonald's All-American Game will take place on Mar. 28.