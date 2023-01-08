Sports World Reacts To The Camila Giorgi Controversy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Camila Giorgi of Italy reacts after her loss to Madison Keys of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi is trending on social media, as she's in the center of a notable controversy.

The New York Post reported on the news.

"Italian tennis ace Camila Giorgi is at the center of a COVID-19 vaccine controversy, in which her family doctor alleged the athlete inquired about receiving a false certificate of proof that she received the jab," they wrote.

"When speaking with the Italian publication “Corriere del Veneto” on Saturday, Daniela Grillone, Giorgi’s family doctor, claimed that “none of the vaccines against” the tennis pro or her loved ones “have actually been administered.'"

“The Giorgi family has been under treatment with me for a long time. Camila Giorgi suffered from the so-called tennis elbow,” Grillone said

“Shortly before the beginning of summer, she had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false proof of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered."

Giorgi is a top 100 player in the world. She's yet to publicly address the allegations, though WTA is reportedly investigating them.

"There should be a Camila Giorgi Day and a statue of her unveiled as a country hero," one fan wrote.

"She has a new fan," one fan added.

"I’ve long suspected this to be the case for way more ATP/WTA players," one fan added.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see if anything comes from this controversy.