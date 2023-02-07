Sports World Reacts To The Candace Parker Announcement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 31: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game Two of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Wintrust Arena on August 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

WNBA superstar Candace Parker will make history at this year's NBA All-Star Game.

It was announced on Tuesday that Parker will be in the broadcast booth for this month's event. She is the first woman to serve in a game analyst role for the All-Star Game.

Parker will call the All-Star Game for TNT alongside play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and former NBA star Reggie Miller. Dennis Scott, meanwhile, will be the sideline reporter.

Unsurprisingly, the basketball world is thrilled for Parker.

"Baller in everything she does," ESPN's Holly Rowe tweeted. "Keeps making history."

Parker has been working for Turner Sports as an analyst and commentator since 2018. For the most part, fans really appreciate her insight on the game.

If all goes well, Parker could potentially call future editions of the NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Star Game will take place Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.