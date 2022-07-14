Sports World Reacts To The Carl Lewis Coaching News

MIRAMAR, FL - JUNE 23: Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis attends the USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championships at Ansin Sports Complex on June 23, 2019 in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

United States Olympic legend Carl Lewis has a new job and it's in familiar territory for him.

Lewis is the new head coach of the Houston track and field team. He dominated the track and field world at the collegiate level as a member of the Cougars years ago.

"I am excited to continue with this staff on our journey to win a national championship," Lewis said. "We wanted to continue the legacy of Leroy Burrell and Tom Tellez and agreed this was the way to do it. Will and I have known each other for multiple years and are looking forward to leading this team to all the things we want to do and keeping the history and tradition of #HTownSpeedCity alive."



Fans are also glad to see Lewis back in Houston.

"Very excited to see these gentlemen lead Cougar T&F in its next era!" one fan said.

"This is awesome! Super excited for the university and the track and field program!" another fan said.

"it’s go time," said a future member of the team.

Lewis knows a thing or two about speed. The nine-time Olympic gold medalist should lead the Cougars to new heights.