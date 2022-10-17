Sports World Reacts To The Charles Barkley Contract News

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

It was openly teased last week but has now been confirmed this week: Charles Barkley has a new contract.

According to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has signed a new 10-year deal with TNT. Per the report, it's worth "well north of $100 million and likely approaches $200 million."

At $10-20 million per year, that's more money than many active players in the sports Barkley analyzes on a weekly basis. But with his overwhelming popularity, it makes sense that TNT would want to keep him in the fold.

NBA fans are congratulating Barkley on his new deal. Some believe that Barkley recently threatened retirement in a ploy to get a new contract, while others are simply looking forward to seeing him on TV for another 10 years:

The new contract comes amid rumors that Charles Barkley might be entertaining the idea of taking a big money deal to become a golf analyst for the upstart LIV Golf tour.

But Barkley is one of the most popular on-air personalities TNT has. They would have been hard-pressed to find anyone in the industry who has as loyal of a fanbase as he has.

At 59 years of age, Barkley is now going to be staying at ESPN for the entirety of his 60s.

And he's got more than enough money to do whatever he wants when he's not busy. Now that's a good deal.