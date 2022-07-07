Sports World Reacts To The Colin Kaepernick Investment Update

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

After initially looking like Colin Kaepernick would be an investor in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, that no longer seems to be the case.

Per Shams Charania, "A representative for Colin Kaepernick tells The Athletic that the former NFL QB is not investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3, despite sources close to the league saying otherwise."

"It's just not true," the rep said Thursday.

The sports world reacted to The Athletic's updated report on social media.

"Last night- Shams reports Kaepernick is investing in Big 3 and league was close to shutting down," one user replied. "Hours later this tweet to a thin article with byline of The Athletic Staff but the tweet says is written by Shams, disputing his own reporting from hours earlier. Now why is that?"

"Did Shams delete his Big 3 post from last night?" asked another. "Weird."

"So Shams just reported against himself?" another laughed.

"Well, there goes that. Sad to see the BIG3 on the verge of going defunct. Hopefully they can get the investing they need."

"Smart," commented another. "That would be bad business by Kap."

"Multiple players with the BIG3 league had been preparing for a potential shutdown," according to sources with the publication.



Here's to hoping Cube's league can find a way to stay afloat.