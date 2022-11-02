Sports World Reacts To The Controversial Bruce Pearl News

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts against the Boston College Eagles in the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The wider sports world has rapidly distanced itself from rapper Kanye "Ye" West in the wake of a slew of vehemently anti-Semitic comments and statements he's made in the past few weeks. But Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl had a rather controversial take when he weighed in on the matter.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Pearl called for his supporters to read an article from conservative commentator Dennis Prager regarding Ye's friendship to fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens. Pearl declared that he's "a big fan of Owens," who is one of the most controversial commentators in her own right.

"This is really good reading and I believe an accurate account of the Kanye West Candice Owens Anti semitism story," Pearl said of the Prager story. "My more liberal friends may not see it this way, but I believe it to be fair and true. I’m a Big Fan of @RealCandaceO."

Whether Pearl's "more liberal friends" agree with the content of the article or not, his professed fandom for Owens is a major red flag for a lot of users. Many believe that his support for Owens could - or should - lead to Pearl losing recruits and the support of the school:

There's little denying that what Ye said constituted anti-semitism on par with some of the worst accusations that have ever been leveled at Jewish people.

For Bruce Pearl to profess his support for some of the people standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Ye (regardless of their own political viewpoints) is a bad look itself.

Pearl is fortunate that he's coming off a great season and has three NCAA Tournament runs in the last five years. Otherwise he might be in serious trouble with the administration.

It will be interesting to see if there's any fallout from this tweet.