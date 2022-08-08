Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 31: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury during game three of the WNBA Western Conference Finals against the Seattle Storm at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Storm 86-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future.

Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract

Taurasi, 39, has been electric for the Mercury this season. She's played in 31 games and has averaged 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.

Between this injury and Brittney Griner being imprisoned in Russia, fans are upset that the Mercury can't get any good luck this season.

"Phoenix can't catch a break. This will make holding on to a playoff spot even more challenging," one writer said.

The Mercury are currently 14-19 this season, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference.

The playoff race just got a lot more interesting.