Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Fishing Photos

Danica Patrick certainly knows what she's doing inside of a car. It turns out she knows what she's doing on a boat, too.

The former racing star revealed an impressive fish catching haul on social media this week.

"Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one side and swims on it’s side on the bottom of the ocean? Neither did I," she wrote.

"Caught a 51 LB halibut! I got a special hat even - 50+ LB club."

That's pretty impressive!

"Bad Ass," one fan wrote.

"Damn!!!" another fan admitted.

"Halibut is delicious too even for breakfast!!" another fan pointed out.

Patrick even got a kiss in with her first fish.

Well done, Danica.