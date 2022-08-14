Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Hiking Photos

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick is having quite the summer adventures this year.

The 40-year-old has spent time all over the world recently. Most recently, she took a trip out to scenic Sedona to go hiking.

Patrick shared a few photos of her Sedona hike on Instagram this week. She definitely had a good time.

"The beauty and frequency of Sedona is so amazing! @kaiaraofficial and I did our best to push out high vibe good energy as well as absorb its magic," she said on her Instagram. "✨ No better way to do that than chase joy and be creative! We did water painting 🖼 hiking 🥾 workout 🏋🏻‍♀️ massage 💆🏻‍♀️ and let the spirit world lead us in our short and long term journey! Anyone have a magical place they love to visit?"

There's no better way to spend summer than in the outdoors. Danica Patrick, the former racing star, is having a great year.

"So much fun to play in Sedona with you!" said kaiaraofficial.

We can't wait to see where Patrick goes next. She's having a very memorable summer.