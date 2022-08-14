Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Hiking Photos
Danica Patrick is having quite the summer adventures this year.
The 40-year-old has spent time all over the world recently. Most recently, she took a trip out to scenic Sedona to go hiking.
Patrick shared a few photos of her Sedona hike on Instagram this week. She definitely had a good time.
"The beauty and frequency of Sedona is so amazing! @kaiaraofficial and I did our best to push out high vibe good energy as well as absorb its magic," she said on her Instagram. "✨ No better way to do that than chase joy and be creative! We did water painting 🖼 hiking 🥾 workout 🏋🏻♀️ massage 💆🏻♀️ and let the spirit world lead us in our short and long term journey! Anyone have a magical place they love to visit?"
There's no better way to spend summer than in the outdoors. Danica Patrick, the former racing star, is having a great year.
"So much fun to play in Sedona with you!" said kaiaraofficial.
We can't wait to see where Patrick goes next. She's having a very memorable summer.