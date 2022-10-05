Sports World Reacts To The Edgerrin James Son News

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The son Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James is taking his talents out of Florida and into the midwest for his college career.

On Tuesday, 2023 four-star point guard Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr. announced his commitment to Cincinnati. He chose the Bearcats over the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

James is the No. 64 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 10 point guard in the country and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Florida.

Cincinnati fans were eager to welcome the Hall of Fame scion into the fold. Many are declaring that he's going to help bring them back to the glory days:

Edgerrin James Sr. was a legendary running back at the University of Miami who owns the top two rushing games in the school's storied history.

He parlayed that into a very successful NFL career with the Colts and Cardinals, and now sits at 13th in the NFL's all-time rushing list. His incredible career culminated in a bust in Canton.

Jizzle James won't be following in his father's NFL footsteps, but there's a chance that he could still create a career for himself in the pros. Under head coach Wes Miller, he could even be an NBA prospect.

Will James find the same kind of overwhelming success in college that his father did?