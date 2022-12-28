Sports World Reacts To The Fake Hooters Report

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 15: Hooters girls on pit lane prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on August 15, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A fake report about the future of Hooters circulated on the internet on Wednesday.

The report, which was published by a viral Twitter account, stated that Hooters would be closing down, because of how millennials feel about women's breasts.

Seriously.

The report, which went crazy viral on social media, is actually not true.

"this is the fakest news that has ever newsed," Hootie, the Hooters mascot, tweeted.

The sports world had taken to social media to weigh in on the fake report.

"There goes my backup plan," prominent sports media personality Paige Spiranac tweeted.

"The “hooters blame millennials for a rebrand” aggregate story is the culture war’s Monterey World Cup stadium view. Works every time for the last 5 years," Mike Ryan of the Dan Le Batard Show tweeted.

"if they shut down hooters i will organize an event twice the size of Jan. 6th," another fan tweeted.

TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: The Hooters girls pose with some of the #24 team crew members prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 7, 2017 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Thankfully for those who like Hooters, the news from today's viral tweet is not true.