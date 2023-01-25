Sports World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Development

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and superstar quarterback Tom Brady finalized their divorce.

According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since the couple decided to call it quits. The iconic model is reportedly feeling "super charged" about her career.

From People:

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source says. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Fans took to social media to react to the latest news.

"Ooooooo the shade," one person said.

"Hi @TomBrady," another said with a message for the star quarterback.

Bundchen and Brady have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. The free agent quarterback was spotted at a Miami school earlier this week - hinting as the next possible step for the family.