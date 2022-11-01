Sports World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Takeoff News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Rapper Takeoff of the Migos performs during halftime during Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. He was just 28 years old.

Takeoff is best known for his work with Migos, a Grammy-nominated trio. The group included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

This senseless shooting took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling. No arrests have been announced at this time.

There are plenty of people in the sports world who are understandably heartbroken by this tragedy.

"RIP Takeoff," Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted. "Beyond f---ing sad. Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers. Society continuing to lean on hate and envy. Love those few around you and appreciate life daily. You truly never know when your last day might be!"

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had the following reaction: "RIP bra..."

"I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again," Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter. "Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."

Additional details on this tragedy should be available at a later date.

Our hearts go out to Takeoff's loved ones during this difficult time.