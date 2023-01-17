Sports World Reacts To The Jake Paul Fight Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Jake Paul celebrates with his brother, Logan, after defeating AnEsonGib in a first round knockout during their fight at Meridian at Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have once again scheduled a boxing match.

On Tuesday morning, Ariel Helwani announced that Paul and Fury will clash on Feb. 25.

Paul and Fury have tried to fight each other in the past. Their bout was canceled not once but twice.

Last time around, Paul and Fury were supposed to fight in August at Madison Square. Paul called out Fury on Twitter immediately after the bout was canceled.

"Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team," Paul tweeted. "He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice."

While there are a lot of fans who want to see Paul and Fury go head-to-head real soon, they're not so sure this bout will actually happen.

"Here we go again," one fan said.

"Tommy fury pullout bingo! February 16th," another fan predicted.

"Will fall apart again I expect, Tommy doesn’t want it," one person said.

Paul is currently 6-0 in the ring. He has wins over Ben Askren, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Fury, meanwhile, is 8-0 with four wins via knockout.