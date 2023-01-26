Sports World Reacts To The James Dolan Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden & NBA Governor, James L. Dolan speaks to the media at a press conference to announce Mike Woodson as the interim head coach of the New York Knicks following the resignation of Mike D'Antoni at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan made headlines last year when it was announced that he uses facial recognition technology to prevent lawyers from visiting his properties. That is, of course, if they're suing his companies.

During an interview on FOX 5’s Good Day New York, Dolan made it clear that he won't back down from using this technology.

"If you're suing us, we just asking you please don't come until you're done with your argument with us - the end," Dolan said. "And yes, we're using facial recognition to enforce that."

Unsurprisingly, Dolan is getting crushed on social media for this decision.

"Dolan has lost it," one fan tweeted. "He is a liability for the league. When does @NBA and Adam Silver step in to fix?"

"It really is wild how high a percentage of my personal misery the last couple decades is the direct fault of this doofus," a second fan tweeted.

Another Twitter user commented, "God bless Knicks/Rangers fans."

A representative for Madison Square Garden released the following statement on this matter: "The policy does not unlawfully prohibit anyone from entering our venues and it is not our intent to dissuade attorneys from representing plaintiffs in litigation against us. We are merely excluding a small percentage of lawyers only during active litigation."

Maybe, just maybe, Dolan will soften his stance at some point in the future.