Sports World Reacts To The Jerry Harris Prison News

Jerry Harris, who rose to stardom in the Netflix docuseries "Cheer" will reportedly serve a 12-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Back in February, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in the bathroom during a cheerleading competition and paying a 17-year-old to send him nude photos and videos, according to the courts records.

Harris also admitted to similar crimes involving minors. However, they were dismissed as a part of his plea deal.

The sports world reacted to Harris' sentencing on Wednesday.

"Here’s the full list of individuals who submitted character videos/letters for Jerry Harris," one user tweeted. "I’m disgusted by every single one of them."

"That list of people defending Jerry Harris is one of the many reasons people don't come forward about sexual predators," another added. "Just because someone is nice or kind to others does NOT mean they didn't abuse someone else."

"Harris pleaded guilty to two charges in February, and faced 50 years in federal prison," Vulture shared.

A stunning fall from grace for one of the show's fan favorites.