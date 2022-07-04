Sports World Reacts To The Joey Chestnut Injury News
One of the greatest sporting champions in American history will be playing injured on Monday.
Joey Chestnut, the greatest Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion of all-time, is set to defend his title on the Fourth of July.
The longtime eating champion will be playing injured, though. He will on crutches on Monday.
Chestnut explained the injury to Fox News Digital.
“I’m gonna eat like a madman,” Chestnut said.
“It’s a ruptured tendon,” he added of his injury.
“It’s all right. I’ll be able to stand up and eat. I’m excited.”
Sports fans are impressed.
"Flu Game Chestnut incoming," one fan tweeted.
"Flu game Joey chestnut. He real," one fan added.
"WWE creative can’t even make this title defense up," another fan admitted.
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to air on ESPN on Monday afternoon.