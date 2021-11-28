Sports World Reacts To The Johnny Manziel News

We haven’t heard from Johnny Manziel in a while, but the ex-wife of the former star quarterback certainly managed to make headlines this week.

The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback is now a divorced man. Manziel’s ex-wife, Bre Tiesi, revealed that the divorce has officially been finalized.

Tiesi announced the news in pretty big fashion.

“I do, I did, I’m officially done. Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya,” she wrote on Instagram.

That’s quite a move…

Not everyone gets it, though.

“I don’t get this. You failed on one of the most important relationships in your life, and you celebrate it,” one fan tweeted.

TMZ Sports had some details on the divorce:

Court records show the judge signed off on the divorce earlier this month … which means both Johnny and Bre are solo-dolo in the eyes of the state of California. We spoke with Bre, who said the two are “still cool” with each other and speak often … and she wishes him nothing but the best. Of course, both sides had already moved on to other people — in fact, Bre recently dated Jennifer Lopez’s ex, Casper Smart.

At least they’re still cool with each other.

Manziel, meanwhile – a former first round pick by the Cleveland Browns – continues to pursue a career in golf.