Sports World Reacts To The Kate Upton Trash Talk Video
You have to respect Kate Upton.
This weekend, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series. Houston topped Philadelphia at home on Saturday night.
Upton, the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, wasn't afraid to mix things up on the road, either.
A video of Upton talking trash with a Phillies fan has gone viral on social media.
You have to love seeing that from the wife of one of the sport's top players.
Upton could easily be sitting in a suite, not getting into it with the opposing team fans, but she wanted to be right in the mix.
"This will be a meme forever," one fan wrote.
"This is exactly how I'd be if I dated any athlete lmao," another fan wrote.
"Queen didn’t stutter," one fan added.
"Think I’m in love," another fan wrote on social media on Sunday morning.
"Our First Lady," one Astros fan joked.
Upton and her family will certainly enjoy celebrating this one.