Sports World Reacts To The Kate Upton Trash Talk Video

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Kate Upton attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Presley Ann/Getty Images

You have to respect Kate Upton.

This weekend, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series. Houston topped Philadelphia at home on Saturday night.

Upton, the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, wasn't afraid to mix things up on the road, either.

A video of Upton talking trash with a Phillies fan has gone viral on social media.

You have to love seeing that from the wife of one of the sport's top players.

Upton could easily be sitting in a suite, not getting into it with the opposing team fans, but she wanted to be right in the mix.

"This will be a meme forever," one fan wrote.

"This is exactly how I'd be if I dated any athlete lmao," another fan wrote.

"Queen didn’t stutter," one fan added.

"Think I’m in love," another fan wrote on social media on Sunday morning.

"Our First Lady," one Astros fan joked.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Astros took down the Phillies in six games on Saturday night to win the 2022 World Series.

Upton and her family will certainly enjoy celebrating this one.