Sports World Reacts To The Kate Upton Vacation Photos

Kate Upton and her All-Star husband, Justin Verlander, are enjoying the MLB's offseason. Photos of them vacationing in St. Barts surfaced on social media this week.

The past month has been quite eventful for Upton and Verlander.

Verlander signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets this offseason. The reigning Cy Young winner is coming off another season that ended with him winning the World Series.

While the photos of Upton and Verlander enjoying the ocean aren't ground-breaking, it shows they know how to have a good time.

Mets fans are glad that Verlander and Upton are coming to Queens. The rest of the MLB world, meanwhile, seems disinterested.

"Thank you Mr. Cohen," one person tweeted.

"Wow I've been waiting for this news all day," another person sarcastically said.

"He’ll get to spend more time with her now. Especially in October since the Mets will never make the playoffs…," a third person wrote.

Verlander and Upton tied the knot in November of 2017. They had their first child together the following year.

In a few months, Verlander and Upton will head over to Florida to get ready for Spring Training.