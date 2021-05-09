The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To The Kentucky Derby Winner News

Shot of Churchill Downs at the Kentucky Derby.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We have major news out of the horse racing world on Sunday morning, as the 2021 Kentucky Derby champion reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.

Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone, a banned substance.

Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is fighting the positive result.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, tests taken after the Kentucky Derby require about a week to complete. Medina Spirit was reportedly the only horse in the field to test positive.

Baffert referred to the positive result as a “gut punch.”

This is yet another tough blow to the world of horse racing, which has had its fair share of scandals over the years.

Medina Spirit is still scheduled to run in The Preakness next weekend. The horse will reportedly be transported from Louisville to Baltimore on Monday.

However, it’s obviously possible that these plans could change pending the results of the appealed test.

The Preakness is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15. It’s typically a massive event, with fans hoping to see the second leg of a potential Triple Crown.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.