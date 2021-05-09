Sports World Reacts To The Kentucky Derby Winner News

We have major news out of the horse racing world on Sunday morning, as the 2021 Kentucky Derby champion reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.

Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone, a banned substance.

Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is fighting the positive result.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, tests taken after the Kentucky Derby require about a week to complete. Medina Spirit was reportedly the only horse in the field to test positive.

JUST IN: Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone. Only horse in race to fail test, I’m told. Tests after Derby take a week. Bettors who bet on Medina Spirit keep their money. Owner, trainer, jockey must return winnings if lose appeal. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2021

Baffert referred to the positive result as a “gut punch.”

Kentucky Derby winning horse Medina Spirit has tested positive for an anti-inflammatory, trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday. Baffert denied any wrongdoing, calling the news "the biggest gut punch in racing for something I didn't do." https://t.co/mCYf6P20QM pic.twitter.com/HfF8M2cJUk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2021

This is yet another tough blow to the world of horse racing, which has had its fair share of scandals over the years.

Hold all bets: Kentucky Derby winner tests positive for steroids (horse, not rider). Trainer Bob Baffert insists he didn’t do it. Medina Spirit must’ve been eating some wild steroids out near the barn 🤦🏼‍♂️ An ever more embarrassing sport: https://t.co/Ng6ZHFc6Xj — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 9, 2021

Medina Spirit is still scheduled to run in The Preakness next weekend. The horse will reportedly be transported from Louisville to Baltimore on Monday.

Baffert said he still plans to run Medina Spirit in the Preakness, will get on a van to Baltimore tomorrow and arrive early Tues. morning. — Childs Walker (@ChildsWalker) May 9, 2021

However, it’s obviously possible that these plans could change pending the results of the appealed test.

The Preakness is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15. It’s typically a massive event, with fans hoping to see the second leg of a potential Triple Crown.