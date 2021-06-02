Sports World Reacts To The Major Bob Baffert News

There’s more bombshell news with longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert.

Wednesday afternoon, Churchill Downs, which hosts the Kentucky Derby, announced a two-year suspension for the longtime horse trainer.

Baffert, the trainer of 2021 Kentucky Derby champion Medina Spirit, has been embroiled in a doping controversy. Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following the Kentucky Derby. The horse failed a second drug test, according to a Wednesday report.

Now, Churchill Downs has announced a two-year suspension for Baffert, meaning he will be unable to enter a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Following confirmation of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the @KentuckyDerby, @ChurchillDowns Incorporated has suspended trainer Bob Baffert for two years. Full statement: https://t.co/EMMgbiJhEz pic.twitter.com/F1Td8ysCzq — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) June 2, 2021

Here’s the statement:

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) announced today the suspension of Bob Baffert for two years effective immediately through the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs Racetrack. The suspension prohibits Baffert, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks. This decision follows the confirmation by attorneys representing Bob Baffert of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby in violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols and CDI’s terms and conditions for racing. “ CDI has consistently advocated for strict medication regulations so that we can confidently ensure that horses are fit to race and the races are conducted fairly,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated. Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.” CDI reserves the right to extend Baffert’s suspension if there are additional violations in any racing jurisdiction.

The sports world is pretty stunned by the severity of this punishment.

Holy cow. Now THIS is a suspension. The NHL should take notes. https://t.co/aaG8j3FP3Y — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 2, 2021

Wow. Huge news in the horse racing world. https://t.co/I0JSiDDoRr — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 2, 2021

Huge news in horse racing. Good decision. Baffert has been caught cheating too many times. https://t.co/YkVTaryvRx — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 2, 2021

Baffert, 68, is one of the biggest names in horse racing. This is some of the biggest news the sport has had in a long time.