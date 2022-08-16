Sports World Reacts To The Major James Dolan Rumor

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden & NBA Governor, James L. Dolan speaks to the media at a press conference to announce Mike Woodson as the interim head coach of the New York Knicks following the resignation of Mike D'Antoni at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

New York Knicks fans have been trying to get rid of owner James Dolan for years.

According to one report, that day might be here sooner rather than later. In an appearance on CNBC, Longtime MSG analyst Jonathan Boyar suggested Dolan could sell both the Knicks and Rangers.

Boyar floated the ideal of parent MSG Sports selling after the Vegas concert venue MSG Sphere is completed next year. Naturally, fans are excited about the idea of Dolan selling the teams.

"We will throw a parade," one fan said.

"Don’t tease me like this," another fan said.

Others don't see him selling the teams any time soon.

"Yeah, I don't see Dolan selling the Rangers or Knicks anytime soon. I really don't know why he would," another fan said. "It's an insane amount of money but owning two NYC sports franchises is such a power move, why would he ever give it up? (plus I think Dolan is a good hockey owner)."

New York fans are ready for a new owner, but will Dolan actually sell the team in the near future?

We'll have to wait to find out.