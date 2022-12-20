Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Big Announcement

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Masters made a massive announcement on Tuesday morning.

The tournament, which is one of the biggest in golf each year, announced that any golfer who qualified for the tournament based on the previous criteria will be invited to play in the 2023 tournament.

This means that even players on the LIV Tour can play in The Masters at Augusta.

"As invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April," Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

This means that golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia can play in the event.

Some of the golf community isn't surprised by this announcement.

The 2023 Masters will take place from April 6-9.