Sports World Reacts To The Michael Johnson Controversy

29 Jul 1996: Michael Johnson of the USA carries the American Flag after winning the Gold in the Men''s 200 meters during the 1996 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Mike Hewitt /Allsport Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

U.S. track legend Michael Johnson took issue with the times recorded at the world championships in Eugene over the weekend.

Specifically, Johnson pushed back on the official times recorded in the 100m hurdles.

Many athletes - some would argue more than usual - beat their personal bests in the race.

"I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR 'I throughly I was running slow!' All athletes looked shocked," he said on Twitter.

Since publishing that tweet, Johnson has been accused of racism for being biased against the Nigerian team.

He responded to those claims on Twitter.

"As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on," said Johnson.

Take a look at what track and field fans are saying in response to the Michael Johnson controversy.

The timing of Johnson's tweet seems to be what fans are upset with.