Sports World Reacts To The Monaco Grand Prix Delay

MONTE-CARLO - Max Verstappen (1) with the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda and Lando Norris (4) with the McLaren MCL36 during formation lap of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco . REMKO DE WAAL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

The greatest day in racing is off to an unfortunate start.

Three huge races are set to take place on Sunday - the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Unfortunately, we're already off to a delayed start.

It's been raining in Monaco this morning. The F1 Grand Prix is currently in a weather delay.

Fans are disappointed, with some calling for the race to take place in the rainy conditions.

Hopefully the rain will clear up at some point in the next hour or so.

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is set to be televised on ESPN.